Linden residents can receive free rides to medical appointments and work and educational programs through a new CVS Health partnership with Uber Health starting Feb. 1.

Why it matters: A lack of transportation is a barrier for many people that can negatively impact their overall well-being.

How it works: The program is exclusive to residents of the 43211 zip code, where 40% of people are living below the federal poverty level and 26% are food insecure.

Residents can arrange rides through two nonprofit partners, either by phone or in-person: PrimaryOne Health, a system of community health centers, or Eckerd Connects, a workforce training agency.

Context: The program is part of Health Zones, a CVS Health initiative of local investments in high-risk communities across the country.

Threat level: Life expectancy in 43211 is seven years shorter than Franklin County's average and infant mortality rates are 300% higher, per a CVS Health spokesperson.

Catch up quick: CVS Health has invested $260,000 into Columbus zone partners, which also include Columbus State Community College, Mid-Ohio Food Bank and Local Matters.