Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting start today.

Details: You can vote in person starting today at your county's Board of Elections office.

📬 Of note: If you mail your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked no later than Nov. 8. If placed in a drop box at your county's board of election office, that deadline is 7:30pm on Nov. 8.

Track the status of your absentee ballot here.

What we're watching: Stay tuned for continuing coverage on the election, including the major Senate races.