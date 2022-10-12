1 hour ago - Politics

🗳️ Early voting starts today

Mary Jane Sanese
Illustration of an open mailbox with a checkmark flag

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting start today.

Details: You can vote in person starting today at your county's Board of Elections office.

📬 Of note: If you mail your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked no later than Nov. 8. If placed in a drop box at your county's board of election office, that deadline is 7:30pm on Nov. 8.

  • Track the status of your absentee ballot here.

What we're watching: Stay tuned for continuing coverage on the election, including the major Senate races.

avatar

Columbuspostcard

