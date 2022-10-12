1 hour ago - Politics
🗳️ Early voting starts today
Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting start today.
Details: You can vote in person starting today at your county's Board of Elections office.
- To vote by mail, first request an absentee ballot by Nov. 5 at noon.
📬 Of note: If you mail your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked no later than Nov. 8. If placed in a drop box at your county's board of election office, that deadline is 7:30pm on Nov. 8.
- Track the status of your absentee ballot here.
What we're watching: Stay tuned for continuing coverage on the election, including the major Senate races.
- Franklin county has five school levy issues.
- Ohio has two state issues regarding voting rights and bail reform.
- And Columbus is asking voters to support a $1.5 billion bond package to fund new affordable housing projects and other public services.
