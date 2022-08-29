Ohioans are expected to vote on bail reform and voting rights this November.

Driving the news: Last week, the Ohio Ballot Board approved the wording of both constitutional amendments placed on the ballot by Republican majorities in the state Legislature.

Opponents have until this week to challenge the measures at the Ohio Supreme Court, per Cleveland.com, but it's unclear if this will happen.

Issue 1

What it does: Removes the Ohio Supreme Court's authority on determining bail and requires courts to consider public safety when setting it.

Background: The state Supreme Court recently ruled public safety shouldn't be a factor in setting cash bail — it should instead focus on ensuring attendance in court.

Catch up quick: Bail reform advocates have long argued that cash bail disproportionately impacts poor defendants and keeps them in jail despite a constitutional presumption of innocence.

What they're saying: "Fear of future crime is not justification to use financial means to deny a person their constitutional right to bail," Blaise Katter, the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers' public policy chair, told lawmakers during testimony.

The other side: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and other prosecutors support the amendment.

"The presumption of innocence in court does not require the pretense that a career criminal is harmless on the streets," Yost testified.

Issue 2

What it does: Requires Ohio voters to be 18 years old and registered to vote for at least 30 days before an election to cast a ballot.

State of play: The Ohio Constitution already requires this, but state law lets individual communities expand local voting rights.

Only one does: Yellow Springs passed a 2020 charter amendment to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in village elections.

No noncitizen has actually registered to vote there since it passed, per the Legislative Service Commission.

Nonetheless, Secretary of State Frank LaRose joined GOP lawmakers in taking up the cause.