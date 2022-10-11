Voter registration deadline is today

Today is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Details: To register online or update your voter registration, provide your Ohio driver's license or identification card number and pertinent personal information.

To register in person, your local County Board of Elections (BOE) office is open until 9pm tonight.

What's more: Can't make it to the polls? Submit a request form for an absentee ballot by mail.

The absentee ballot application must be mailed or submitted in person to your BOE office before Nov. 5 at noon.

If you don't have access to a printer, call your local BOE office to request an absentee ballot application in the mail.

Of note: Look up your voter registration if you're not sure if you're registered.

If you update your information or register online after today, changes will apply to the next election.

Due to unconstitutional redistricting in Ohio this year, your district might have changed.

What we're watching: Stay tuned for continuing coverage on the election, including the major Senate races.

Meanwhile, the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Columbus is holding three Meet the Candidate Forums over the next six days for the upcoming election (they will also be streamed):

Gahanna-area races: Candidates for Ohio Senate District 3, Ohio House Districts 4 and 5 and Franklin County Common Pleas.

6:30pm tomorrow. Clark Hall. 380 Granville St.

Linden-area races: Franklin County Commissioner, Franklin County Auditor, Ohio House District 3, Franklin County Common Pleas and 10th District Court of Appeals candidates.

6pm Thursday. Northern Lights Library Branch. 4093 Cleveland Ave.

SW Columbus races: Ohio Senate District 3, Ohio House District 10, Franklin County Common Pleas candidates and state ballot issues 1 and 2.

6:30pm Monday. Hilltop Library Branch. 511 S. Hague Ave.

🗳️ Worthy of your time: View your sample ballot and a nonpartisan voting guide to get more information on the issues and candidates.