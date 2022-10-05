School tax requests rebound

School levy activity appears to be rebounding from a pandemic lull, with five tax issues on the November ballot for districts with borders in Franklin County.

Why it matters: Five local requests for new funding is the most yet for a pandemic election.

On the ballot, with projected yearly costs for the owner of a $100,000 home:

New Albany: Five-year improvement levy, $61.

Pickerington: 37-year bond for a new junior high and facility upgrades, $98. This is on its third attempt.

Upper Arlington: Continuing operating levy. $241.50.

Worthington: Two issues — a combined 35-year bond and continuing levy for improvements ($226), plus a continuing operating levy ($101.50, grows an additional $70 each year from 2023-25).

Yes, and: There would've been a sixth issue to fund new buildings and maintenance in Columbus City Schools, but school board members pulled it off the ballot just before teachers went on strike.

What we're watching: The Ohio School Boards Association will release statewide data later this month that will help gauge if this is a statewide trend, a spokesperson tells Axios.

💡 Reminder: The deadline to register to vote is next Tuesday.