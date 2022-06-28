1 hour ago - Real Estate

Bond package would pay for new affordable housing

Tyler Buchanan
Voters will be asked to support a $1.5 billion bond package in November to fund new affordable housing projects and other public services.

Why it matters: The city's population is expected to keep growing long term, but the housing supply is not keeping up with demand.

State of play: Mayor Andrew Ginther outlined a broad citywide housing strategy yesterday meant primarily to help those making less than $50,000 per year.

  • The plan's targets: Double the units built in the next 15 years, support existing homeowners and keep housing costs below 30% of a family's income.

The big picture: The overall bond package breakdown includes:

  • Health, safety and infrastructure: $300 million
  • Recreation and parks: $200 million
  • Housing: $200 million
  • Public service: $250 million
  • Public utilities: $550 million
