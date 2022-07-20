14 mins ago - Politics

Unconstitutional maps rule Ohio elections in 2022

Tyler Buchanan
To paraphrase Yogi Berra, the latest Ohio Supreme Court redistricting ruling is like deja vu all over again.

Why it matters: The ruling comes too late to impact this year's election cycle — meaning Ohio voters are stuck with partisan maps benefiting Republican candidates this November.

State of play: This is the seventh time in 2022 the court has rejected state or federal legislative maps as unconstitutionally favoring the Republican Party.

  • In all seven rulings, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor joined the court's three Democrats in the majority decision.

The big picture: Despite citizen-driven reform efforts meant to make Ohio's redistricting process more transparent and bipartisan, it has thus far been messy, to say the least.

  • Republican mapmakers in control of the redistricting commission and state Legislature have repeatedly pushed maps that the court eventually rejects, sending maps back to be redrawn, without consequence.
  • Rinse and repeat.

What's ahead: Redistricting officials are tasked, once again, with drawing legal maps for the 2024 election cycle.

Reminder: Early voting for the August special election is underway.

