Unconstitutional maps rule Ohio elections in 2022
To paraphrase Yogi Berra, the latest Ohio Supreme Court redistricting ruling is like deja vu all over again.
- The court once again ruled a GOP-drawn congressional district map is an unconstitutional gerrymander.
Why it matters: The ruling comes too late to impact this year's election cycle — meaning Ohio voters are stuck with partisan maps benefiting Republican candidates this November.
State of play: This is the seventh time in 2022 the court has rejected state or federal legislative maps as unconstitutionally favoring the Republican Party.
- In all seven rulings, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor joined the court's three Democrats in the majority decision.
The big picture: Despite citizen-driven reform efforts meant to make Ohio's redistricting process more transparent and bipartisan, it has thus far been messy, to say the least.
- Republican mapmakers in control of the redistricting commission and state Legislature have repeatedly pushed maps that the court eventually rejects, sending maps back to be redrawn, without consequence.
- Rinse and repeat.
What's ahead: Redistricting officials are tasked, once again, with drawing legal maps for the 2024 election cycle.
Reminder: Early voting for the August special election is underway.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.