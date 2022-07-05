29 mins ago - Politics

Early voting soon underway in Ohio's special primary

Tyler Buchanan
The front entrance of the Franklin County Board of Elections with a side in front reading "Ballot Drop Off."
Early in-person voting is available at county board of elections offices. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Early voting begins tomorrow for the upcoming Aug. 2 special primary election.

What's happening: Yes, you read that right. Ohio is holding a rare summer election for state legislative races.

  • Winners in the Ohio House and Senate primaries will represent their political parties on November's general election ballot.

Why it matters: The Statehouse plays an important role in Ohioans' lives by crafting local laws on issues like guns, abortion, education spending and public safety.

Driving the news: If you're not already registered to vote, today is the deadline in order to cast an Aug. 2 ballot.

  • Same goes for updating your voter registration to reflect an address change.

Catch up quick: This ballot features new General Assembly districts redrawn after the 2020 Census.

Reality check: Only political diehards and candidates' families are likely to be casting a ballot this early in a special election many Ohioans may not even know is happening.

Yes, but: Amid summertime vacation plans, citizens have a full month to figure out a voting plan.

Be smart: Here are three things to do over the weeks ahead:

