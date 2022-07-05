Early voting begins tomorrow for the upcoming Aug. 2 special primary election.

What's happening: Yes, you read that right. Ohio is holding a rare summer election for state legislative races.

Winners in the Ohio House and Senate primaries will represent their political parties on November's general election ballot.

Why it matters: The Statehouse plays an important role in Ohioans' lives by crafting local laws on issues like guns, abortion, education spending and public safety.

Driving the news: If you're not already registered to vote, today is the deadline in order to cast an Aug. 2 ballot.

Same goes for updating your voter registration to reflect an address change.

Catch up quick: This ballot features new General Assembly districts redrawn after the 2020 Census.

Mapmakers repeatedly failed at drawing fair, constitutional districts, hence this unusual August election.

Franklin County is now split up into 11 House and four Senate districts.

Reality check: Only political diehards and candidates' families are likely to be casting a ballot this early in a special election many Ohioans may not even know is happening.

Yes, but: Amid summertime vacation plans, citizens have a full month to figure out a voting plan.

Be smart: Here are three things to do over the weeks ahead: