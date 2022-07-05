Early voting soon underway in Ohio's special primary
Early voting begins tomorrow for the upcoming Aug. 2 special primary election.
What's happening: Yes, you read that right. Ohio is holding a rare summer election for state legislative races.
- Winners in the Ohio House and Senate primaries will represent their political parties on November's general election ballot.
Why it matters: The Statehouse plays an important role in Ohioans' lives by crafting local laws on issues like guns, abortion, education spending and public safety.
Driving the news: If you're not already registered to vote, today is the deadline in order to cast an Aug. 2 ballot.
- Same goes for updating your voter registration to reflect an address change.
Catch up quick: This ballot features new General Assembly districts redrawn after the 2020 Census.
- Mapmakers repeatedly failed at drawing fair, constitutional districts, hence this unusual August election.
- Franklin County is now split up into 11 House and four Senate districts.
Reality check: Only political diehards and candidates' families are likely to be casting a ballot this early in a special election many Ohioans may not even know is happening.
Yes, but: Amid summertime vacation plans, citizens have a full month to figure out a voting plan.
Be smart: Here are three things to do over the weeks ahead:
- Find your new House and Senate districts.
- Consider early voting options or find your Aug. 2 polling place.
- Spread the word to a friend or family member … odds are, they will need reminding.
