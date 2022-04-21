Columbus ranks No. 77 out of the country's 100 largest cities for sustainability, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

Why it matters: With a goal to be carbon neutral by 2050, Columbus has plenty of work to do before securing a top spot on the greenest cities ranking.

What they're saying: Ohio Environmental Council's Nathan Johnson and Nolan Rutschilling helped explain how the city stacks up.

They declined to comment on the ranking itself but said there is "new urgency from the city around fighting climate change and securing a healthier environment for all residents."

State of play: Rutschilling, the council's interim managing director of Energy Policy, says the city has an "ambitious goal" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

The city focused its efforts through a Climate Action Plan finalized at the end of last year.

Some of the plan's proposals include reducing recyclable waste sent to the county landfill and increasing transit use.

Yes, and: An Urban Forestry Master Plan aims to nearly double Columbus' tree canopy by 2050, plus address gaps in the canopy in an equitable manner.

Tree canopy varies from 9% to 41% across neighborhoods, the plan reads, noting that "historic disinvestment and redlining of low-income communities, immigrant communities and communities of color contributed to lower canopy in some parts of Columbus."

What's next: Community involvement will be crucial to achieving the city’s goals.

Residents can reach out to city officials and encourage them to keep climate top of mind, Rutschilling said.

3 things to do on Earth Day

🌱 Attend Earth Day Columbus, the holiday's largest volunteer event in the country.

Bring the family to Genoa Park for a free annual celebration with local music, food and drinks.

Details: Saturday, April 23, noon-7pm at 303 W. Broad St.

Saturday, April 23, noon-7pm at 303 W. Broad St. Of note: Organizers are hosting service events all month, from cleanups to tree plantings. Learn more and sign up here.

🥾 Take a hike.

Get your boots muddy and enjoy a guided five-mile hike through Alum Creek State Park with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Details: Tomorrow, April 22, 1-4pm at the park office on 3615 S. Old State Rd., Delaware.

🌼 Help keep Goodale Park looking beautiful.