PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk. Photo: Courtesy of PETA The founder of the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is celebrating her 75th birthday in Chicago with a bold campaign promoting veganism. Why it matters: PETA has a history of intentionally controversial campaigns that have led many to call it extreme or radical, but its goal is to start conversations and change behaviors.

PETA's work has led to investigations of cruel conditions and prompted companies to ban animal testing.

The big picture: Ingrid Newkirk is on a national tour but will celebrate her birthday Tuesday in Chicago by driving a truck that looks like it's carrying live pigs. She'll park outside The Wieners Circle and other meat-centric places and hand out vegan hot dogs.

A PETA spokesperson says Newkirk chose Chicago because the city was once home to the nation's largest stockyard.

Photo: Courtesy of PETA

Flashback: Perhaps one of Chicago's most infamous moves in the animal rights discourse was when the City Council banned foie gras in 2006.

The council repealed the ban two years later.

Meanwhile, Chicago in 2020 became the largest U.S. city to ban horse-drawn carriages.

What's next: The PETA truck will be at The Wieners Circle at noon and on the Mag Mile at 3pm Tuesday.