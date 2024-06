Buddy Guy wows the crowd at the 2015 Chicago Blues Festival in Grant Park. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

The world's largest free blues festival returns to Millennium Park this weekend with a headline performance from Chicago superstar Buddy Guy. Guy is on a farewell tour, so this will be one of the last performances in the 87-year-old's career.

The vibe: Guy's performance Sunday will add to what makes this annual event special. The festival celebrates Chicago's soundtrack, bringing together people of all stripes to kick off our favorite season.

Flashback: Some of my favorite memories of this city took place watching blues musicians summon energy and passion, funneling it straight to the ravenous crowd at the Petrillo Music Shell.

I remember directing live radio broadcasts of the festival in the mid-'90s on WBEZ. Luther Allison's performance is still in my top 10 of all time.

The bottom line: Here are some awesome photos from our Getty archive from the various decades of blues music performed on Chicago's front porch.

Vasti Jackson plays guitar in 1994; behind him is Nancy Wright on tenor sax. Photo: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Kenny Neal and singer Koko Taylor perform together in 1991. Photo: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Ronnie Baker Brooks (left) teams up with his father, Lonnie Brooks, in 1991. Photo: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images