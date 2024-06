Share on email (opens in new window)

Mallory Swanson in action May 5 in San Jose, California. Photo: Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Chicago Red Stars could break the all-time attendance record in the National Women's Soccer League with their upcoming match at Wrigley Field. Why it matters: The Red Stars are capitalizing on the surge of interest in women's sports.

Saturday night's match will be the first-ever NWSL match at Wrigley and the first women's sports event there since 1944.

Between the lines: The Red Stars are co-owned by Laura Ricketts. The Ricketts family owns Wrigley Field.

By the numbers: The NWSL attendance record (34,130) is held by the Seattle Reign for Megan Rapinoe's final match.

Zoom in: Wrigley Field holds 41,000-plus, but officials expect to sell 37,000 seats after reconfiguring the stadium.

The last sales update on May 23 said the team had sold 22,000 tickets.

The big picture: The Red Stars have an opportunity to reintroduce themselves to Chicago sports fans.

The team is looking to move from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, lobbying the state to build their own stadium in Chicago.

If you go: The game is at 6:30pm vs. Bay FC. Other activities around Wrigley will be open to the public, including the Red Stars' Family Fan Festival, starting at 10am at Gallagher Way.