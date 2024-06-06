Party in "Puerto Rico Town"

Celebrate Puerto Rican culture at Chicago's festival and parade this weekend.

Driving the news: Officially called Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas, the four-day event is returning to Humboldt Park.

What to expect: New art installations, music, artisan vendors, dominoes, traditional food and drinks, carnival rides and games and performances.

When: Tonight until 10pm, 4–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday and Sunday

The annual Puerto Rican People's Day parade will step off at 2pm Saturday.

Cost: $15 Friday, starting at $10 Saturday and Sunday

Tickets

More things to do this weekend in Chicago

🎵 Hip-Hop Is History: Six-time Grammy winner Questlove will share anecdotes and stories from his new book with Open Mike Eagle at Thalia Hall 1–2pm Saturday. Tickets are $60

If you go: A copy of the book comes with each ticket.

🎷 Chicago Blues Festival: Enjoy four days of blues at this free festival in Millennium Park featuring more than 250 artists including Buddy Guy, Shemekia Copeland, Mr. Sipp and Southern Avenue. Schedule

🍺 Friday Night Flights: Try beers from over 35 local breweries accompanied by food and live music at Gallagher Way. One tasting pass gets you 20 sample pours. Tickets are $30

When: 5–7pm (session 1) and 8–10pm (session 2) Friday

🇹🇭 Thai Festival: Experience Thai culture and cuisine at this two-day festival featuring authentic food, performances and Muay Thai demonstrations. Free

🇸🇪 Midsommarfest: This three-day festival in Andersonville celebrates Swedish culture and long days with over 50 music and entertainment acts, food stands, artisan vendors and free admission to the Swedish American Museum. $10 donations suggested

When: 5–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday and Sunday

🏆 James Beard Awards: The official James Beard restaurant and chef awards take place 6pm Monday at Civic Opera House, but you can attend ancillary parties, tastings, panels and brunches throughout the weekend. Details

