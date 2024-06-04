WBEZ union files labor complaint against Chicago Public Media

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing WBEZ journalists, this week filed a federal unfair labor practice charge against parent company Chicago Public Media, alleging the company failed to provide information needed "to represent members and enforce the union contract."
What they're saying: "To have such a lack of public input in your annual meeting where you are approving the new budget, I just don't know how that happened. I am very surprised, and I'm very disappointed," WBEZ anchor Mary Dixon told Crain's.
The other side: "CPM's board standards and open meeting policies — which have been previously shared with SAG-AFTRA representatives — allow for the public to attend and observe an open meeting. Attendance does not include the right to participate in the meeting," a CPM spokesperson said in a statement.
What's next: The regional office of the National Labor Relations Board is expected to investigate the charge in coming months and determine whether it has merit.
Full disclosure: Monica Eng worked at WBEZ for many years and served, at one time, as a SAG-AFTRA steward.