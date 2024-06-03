A rendering of the Logan Square renovation plan. Photo: Courtesy of the City of Chicago

The city is planning a major overhaul of Milwaukee Avenue between Belmont and Logan Square. Why it matters: In addition to designated bike lanes and raised sidewalks, the $27 million project will transform the concrete slab that currently surrounds the bus turnaround at Kedzie Avenue and Milwaukee into a public plaza called La Placita.

Milwaukee between the Centennial monument and the green space just east of the square will be closed to cars.

Between the lines: La Placita will have Latin American-inspired motifs such as mosaics and murals in a nod to the neighborhood's historically Latino residents.

Yes, but: In recent decades, gentrification in Logan Square has displaced nearly half of the Latino population for mostly white and high-income residents, WBEZ reports.

Zoom in: The bike lanes will not be protected by concrete but designated with dotted lines on the street; Logan Boulevard around the square will turn into a two-way street; and new street lights will be installed.

Sidewalks will be widened for pedestrians but also so businesses can extend outdoor seating.

What they're saying: "Traffic circles are not that common in the United States but they absolutely should be more common," Logan Square Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa told WBEZ.

"I'm really excited that we're bringing a traffic circle to Logan Square and as a result of that, we're gonna increase road safety while also being able to reclaim space from cars and get it back to the public for everyone to enjoy."

What's next: Construction has started but will be most disruptive next summer, with a target completion date in summer 2026.