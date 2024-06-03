Cubs and Sox limp into Crosstown Classic

The much-anticipated matchup between the Cubs and White Sox couldn't come at a worse time.
The big picture: Both teams have losing records, although the Southsiders are flirting with historic futility.
Here's where both teams stand before the games Tuesday and Wednesday at Wrigley:
Cubs
Just a couple of weeks ago, fans were excited about the Northsiders competing for the NL Central crown.
Yes, but: After losing series at home against both the Brewers and the Reds, the team is now 7 ½ games back and sitting at 29-31.
Zoom in: The Cubs have been let down by their bats and an unsettled bullpen.
Good news: Even though he was rocked in a recent outing, rookie pitcher Shota Imanaga is a bright spot.
- Also, outfielder Cody Bellinger seems to be keeping the Cubs from completely falling apart.
The bottom line: It's still early in the season, and the Cubbies are just a half game out of the final wild card spot.
White Sox
This is the worst team in baseball, and it's not even close.
By the numbers: They've lost 11 in a row. They only have 15 wins on the season after starting 3-22.
The bottom line: What else is there to say? Fans expected a rebuilding season, but this is something else entirely.
If you go: The crosstown rivalry is a blast to witness in person. Enjoy it, and avoid the fisticuffs.