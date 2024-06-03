9 hours ago - Sports

Cubs and Sox limp into Crosstown Classic

In one of the most infamous crosstown battles in 2006, the Cubs' Michael Barrett and White Sox' A.J. Pierzynski start a brawl at then-U.S. Cellular Field. Photo: Jay Drowns/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

The much-anticipated matchup between the Cubs and White Sox couldn't come at a worse time.

The big picture: Both teams have losing records, although the Southsiders are flirting with historic futility.

Here's where both teams stand before the games Tuesday and Wednesday at Wrigley:

Cubs

Cubs manager Craig Counsell during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on May 31. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Just a couple of weeks ago, fans were excited about the Northsiders competing for the NL Central crown.

Yes, but: After losing series at home against both the Brewers and the Reds, the team is now 7 ½ games back and sitting at 29-31.

Zoom in: The Cubs have been let down by their bats and an unsettled bullpen.

Good news: Even though he was rocked in a recent outing, rookie pitcher Shota Imanaga is a bright spot.

  • Also, outfielder Cody Bellinger seems to be keeping the Cubs from completely falling apart.

The bottom line: It's still early in the season, and the Cubbies are just a half game out of the final wild card spot.

White Sox

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 28. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

This is the worst team in baseball, and it's not even close.

By the numbers: They've lost 11 in a row. They only have 15 wins on the season after starting 3-22.

The bottom line: What else is there to say? Fans expected a rebuilding season, but this is something else entirely.

If you go: The crosstown rivalry is a blast to witness in person. Enjoy it, and avoid the fisticuffs.

