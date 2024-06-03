Cubs and Sox limp into Crosstown Classic

Share on email (opens in new window)

In one of the most infamous crosstown battles in 2006, the Cubs' Michael Barrett and White Sox' A.J. Pierzynski start a brawl at then-U.S. Cellular Field. Photo: Jay Drowns/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

The much-anticipated matchup between the Cubs and White Sox couldn't come at a worse time. The big picture: Both teams have losing records, although the Southsiders are flirting with historic futility.

Here's where both teams stand before the games Tuesday and Wednesday at Wrigley:

Cubs

Cubs manager Craig Counsell during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on May 31. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Just a couple of weeks ago, fans were excited about the Northsiders competing for the NL Central crown.

Yes, but: After losing series at home against both the Brewers and the Reds, the team is now 7 ½ games back and sitting at 29-31.

Zoom in: The Cubs have been let down by their bats and an unsettled bullpen.

Good news: Even though he was rocked in a recent outing, rookie pitcher Shota Imanaga is a bright spot.

Also, outfielder Cody Bellinger seems to be keeping the Cubs from completely falling apart.

The bottom line: It's still early in the season, and the Cubbies are just a half game out of the final wild card spot.

White Sox

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 28. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

This is the worst team in baseball, and it's not even close.

By the numbers: They've lost 11 in a row. They only have 15 wins on the season after starting 3-22.

All three starting outfielders are on the injured list with soft tissue injuries, and the manager seems to be losing the clubhouse.

The bottom line: What else is there to say? Fans expected a rebuilding season, but this is something else entirely.

If you go: The crosstown rivalry is a blast to witness in person. Enjoy it, and avoid the fisticuffs.