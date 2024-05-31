👋 Hey, it's Monica.
Given the fabulous views and lovely patio at The Dock at Montrose Beach I'd always assumed the food, prices and service would stink.
- Instead I found fast, friendly servers dishing delicious, reasonably priced chow from 11am to 10pm daily. We think it's a great way to kick off our summer Beach Bites series.
Dig in: Burgers, guac, tacos, sandwiches and salads cost between $14.95 and $19.95.
- We loved the fresh Southwest salad, hearty fried potato pierogi and juicy blackened shrimp tacos.
Drink up: Wine, beer and summery cocktails (including non-alcoholic) for $6-$12 plus daily specials.
- We tried unsweetened ice tea. Delish.
The intrigue: The dog menu features a $5 craft beer for dogs (whaaat?) but staffers tell me they will probably not serve it this year.
The vibe: Fun, convivial and super dog- and family-friendly.
Steps to the water: 350, but mostly on a sturdy plastic boardwalk.
Bonus: Easy parking along Montrose Harbor Drive.
The bottom line: It's great for feeding sandy kids, meeting friends or just playing hooky.