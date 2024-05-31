May 31, 2024 - Business

Beach Bites: The Dock at Montrose Beach

headshot
Photo of people eating at a restaurant outside

The Dock at Montrose Beach. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica.

Given the fabulous views and lovely patio at The Dock at Montrose Beach I'd always assumed the food, prices and service would stink.

  • Instead I found fast, friendly servers dishing delicious, reasonably priced chow from 11am to 10pm daily. We think it's a great way to kick off our summer Beach Bites series.

Dig in: Burgers, guac, tacos, sandwiches and salads cost between $14.95 and $19.95.

  • We loved the fresh Southwest salad, hearty fried potato pierogi and juicy blackened shrimp tacos.

Drink up: Wine, beer and summery cocktails (including non-alcoholic) for $6-$12 plus daily specials.

  • We tried unsweetened ice tea. Delish.
Photo of tacos and salads on a table outside
Ice tea, blackened shrimp tacos, potato pierogi and southwest salad from The Dock. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The intrigue: The dog menu features a $5 craft beer for dogs (whaaat?) but staffers tell me they will probably not serve it this year.

The vibe: Fun, convivial and super dog- and family-friendly.

Steps to the water: 350, but mostly on a sturdy plastic boardwalk.

Bonus: Easy parking along Montrose Harbor Drive.

The bottom line: It's great for feeding sandy kids, meeting friends or just playing hooky.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more