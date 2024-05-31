Sandra Bullock rushes to Peter Gallagher in a scene from the film 'While You Were Sleeping." The film was shot in Chicago 30 years ago. Photo: Buena Vista/Getty Images

This year marks the 30th anniversary since the blockbuster rom-com "While You Were Sleeping" was shot in Chicago. Flashback: The Sandra Bullock rom-com was released in 1995, but the critically acclaimed, box office smash that launched Bullock's career as America's sweetheart filmed in the city and suburbs in 1994. Bill Pullman ("Spaceballs") plays her love interest, Jack.

Catch up quick: Bullock's character, Lucy, is a token-taker at a CTA train stop. She saves a guy's life, but while he's in a coma a series of misunderstandings leads his family to believe Bullock is his fiancée.

Spoiler alert! She falls in love with the guy's brother in the meantime.

The film was shot all over town, including Michigan Avenue and along Wacker Drive on the Chicago River.

Note to director: Chicago doesn't have hot dog carts.

Here are five locations from the blockbuster:

Lucy's workplace

Downtown L station

Justin reenacts how Lucy saves Peter (without having to go down on the tracks). Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Lucy worked at the Randolph/Wabash stop when turnstiles were on the platform and you physically had to give an attendant a token to pass through.

Gone are both the tokens and the actual stop, which was consolidated into the Washington/Wabash station after construction in 2017.

Fun fact: The CTA shut down the stop on consecutive weekends to shoot those scenes.

Lucy's apartment

3017 W. Logan Blvd.

Carrie not falling in love in front of Lucy's building. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Lucy's courtyard, brick apartment building where she annoyingly has to deflect the affections of the super's son looks exactly the same as it did in the movie.

And it's your classic vintage apartment full of crown molding and wood trim.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

251 E. Huron St.

The new entrance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Northwestern is used prominently throughout the film, but it's the 1994 version of the hospital.

That quaint, Brownstone façade is long gone. The hospital has expanded its footprint over the last 30 years, including replacing old buildings with skyscrapers.

Lake Point Tower

505 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Lake Point Tower. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The famous luxury residential tower is where Peter (in the coma) lives in the film. It's also where Lucy and Jack decide to enjoy a quick, freezing walk home to her apartment in Logan Square.

That would be probably a 2-hour walk. But maybe that's why they fell in love?

The Callaghans' home

203 8th Ave., LaGrange

The house where Lucy falls in love with the family. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Lucy joins the family Christmas festivities, and they just can't get enough of the adorable fiancée who is lying to them while their son/brother is alone on Christmas in a coma at the hospital.