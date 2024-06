Share on email (opens in new window)

Tickets are now on sale for the Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024 event scheduled for June 28 – 30. The big picture: This is the first time the prestigious film festival will be in Chicago, and it will include the Midwest premieres of films that debuted at Sundance in January.

Between the lines: It's happening while the festival is shopping for a new host city, but Chicago officials won't say on the record whether they applied to host.

Atlanta, Minneapolis, and San Francisco were among the cities planning to bid.

What to expect: The June event will be three days of film panel discussions, master classes, and screenings, including:

"Luther: Never Too Much" about Luther Vandross, with rarely seen archives and interviews with the singer.

about Luther Vandross, with rarely seen archives and interviews with the singer. "A Different Man," a thriller about a man who radically transforms his face but can't handle his new appearance.

a thriller about a man who radically transforms his face but can't handle his new appearance. "Sugarcane," an investigation into abuse at an Indian Residential School.

an investigation into abuse at an Indian Residential School. "Your Monster," a dark comedy about an actress who befriends the monster in her closet.

Plus, a portion of box office sales will support members' festivals by going to the Chicago Alliance of Film Festivals (CAFF).

Context: Programming aimed at independent Chicago filmmakers will include discussions about financing and distributing films and getting them on the festival circuit.

What's next: Tickets are on sale now at Choose Chicago.