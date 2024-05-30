Next year's Chicago Public Schools budgetproposes staff cuts in 150 schools while adding employees to other, mostly small, high-poverty schools.
Why it matters: The plan, released this week, reflects Mayor Brandon Johnson's signature promise to create more equity among district schools.
The big picture: Despite CPS' predicted $400 million deficit next year, the budget largely maintains previous spending levels through cuts at the central office level.
Yes, but: That money will be distributed under a new formula.
While each school gets a base level of staffing, additional money will be determined by student needs rather than just enrollment numbers, officials say.
The intrigue: Though many of the schools losing staffing are located in middle-income areas,Crane High School on the Near West Side, with 90% low-income students and an enrollment of 291, is slated to see the biggest cuts of about 14 staffers next year, according to a Chalkbeat analysis.
Biggest winner: Austin's Douglass High School, with 28 students at 100% low-income, will gain 9 staffers under the budget, according to Chalkbeat.
Plus: Special education classroom assistant headcount is slated to rise by 200 to 6,179 this fall, while the number of special education teachers will decrease, a WBEZ-Sun-Times analysis found.
What's next: The school board will consider the budget for approval next month.