Cyclist on the lakefront path. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios Chicagoans have gone bike wild in recent years, upping their crosstown trips by 180% and their neighborhood trips by 113% per a new report. Why it matters: The increases coincide with a boost in city bike infrastructure designed to have just this result. And more biking means less car traffic congestion and reduced vehicle emissions.

Chicago now has more than 420 miles of protected bike lanes, neighborhood greenways, off-street trails and other on-street bikeways, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Zoom in: A new collaborative study between CDOT and mobility data company Replica looked at biking habits from fall 2019 to spring 2023.

By the numbers: In that time period, Chicago saw bike trip increases of:

117% for shopping

93% for dining out

8% for commuting

What's more: The survey found a 207% rise in zero-auto households and a 166% increase in non-white cyclists.

And Divvy has reported bike and scooter share use rose 108% over the same period.

What they're saying: "Chicago has seen a huge growth in biking in recent years, a trend that has been true across demographics and in every neighborhood," CDOT's Complete Streets director Dave Smith said in a statement.

"Replica data reflects what we've been seeing and hearing across communities — interest and enthusiasm for biking throughout Chicago has never been greater."

Between the lines: The greatest density of bike infrastructure remains along the lake, downtown and in areas of the North Side.

Today about half of Chicagoans live a half-mile from a low-stress (fairly protected) bikeway, and the city aims to add enough protected lanes to boost that figure to 70% in a few years.

Yes but: National studies suggest that cyclist deaths rise with increased bike use, a trend that has emerged in Chicago as well.

This month local bike riders held a ride of silence to remember fallen cyclists.

Chicago has had an average of five to six bicyclists killed every year from 2012 to 2023, per the Active Transportation Alliance.

What's next: The City Council is starting talks to reduce Chicago's default speed limit from 30 mph to 25.