Zoom in: A new collaborative study between CDOT and mobility data company Replica looked at biking habits from fall 2019 to spring 2023.
By the numbers: In that time period, Chicago saw bike trip increases of:
117% for shopping
93% for dining out
8% for commuting
What's more: The survey found a 207% rise in zero-auto households and a 166% increase in non-white cyclists.
And Divvy has reported bike and scooter share use rose 108% over the same period.
What they're saying: "Chicago has seen a huge growth in biking in recent years, a trend that has been true across demographics and in every neighborhood," CDOT's Complete Streets director Dave Smith said in a statement.
"Replica data reflects what we've been seeing and hearing across communities — interest and enthusiasm for biking throughout Chicago has never been greater."
Between the lines: The greatest density of bike infrastructure remains along the lake, downtown and in areas of the North Side.
Today about half of Chicagoans live a half-mile from a low-stress (fairly protected) bikeway, and the city aims to add enough protected lanes to boost that figure to 70% in a few years.
Yes but: National studies suggest that cyclist deaths rise with increased bike use, a trend that has emerged in Chicago as well.