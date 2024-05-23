19 mins ago - Sports

Northwestern women's lacrosse looks to repeat as national champs

headshot
Photo of women lacrosse players running

Northwestern's Samantha White charges onto the field before the Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship in 2023. Photo: Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Northwestern University women's lacrosse team will continue its quest Friday to repeat as national champions.

The big picture: The top-seeded Wildcats breezed through the Big Ten tournament and have mowed down their competition in the NCAA tournament.

  • They'll play Florida in the Final Four on Friday at 2pm. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Why this is a BFD: Not only did Northwestern win the national championship last year, this year marks the fifth straight Final Four appearance.

Zoom out: It's rare that a Midwest team has success in college lacrosse, which has long been dominated by Ivy League and East Coast schools.

Yes, but: Northwestern has disproven that under coach Kelly Amonte Hiller. She has won eight national championships, made 15 Final Four appearances and amassed a 331-88 record since taking over the program in 2002.

In other words: It's not just a winning program; it's a dynasty.

State of play: During the second-round win vs. Denver, team star Izzy Scane became the Division I all-time leader with 367 goals.

The bottom line: With Chicago sports in the doldrums, what's happening along the lake in Evanston should be front-page news. It's truly incredible.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more