Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Northwestern's Samantha White charges onto the field before the Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship in 2023. Photo: Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Northwestern University women's lacrosse team will continue its quest Friday to repeat as national champions. The big picture: The top-seeded Wildcats breezed through the Big Ten tournament and have mowed down their competition in the NCAA tournament.

They'll play Florida in the Final Four on Friday at 2pm. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Why this is a BFD: Not only did Northwestern win the national championship last year, this year marks the fifth straight Final Four appearance.

Zoom out: It's rare that a Midwest team has success in college lacrosse, which has long been dominated by Ivy League and East Coast schools.

Yes, but: Northwestern has disproven that under coach Kelly Amonte Hiller. She has won eight national championships, made 15 Final Four appearances and amassed a 331-88 record since taking over the program in 2002.

In other words: It's not just a winning program; it's a dynasty.

State of play: During the second-round win vs. Denver, team star Izzy Scane became the Division I all-time leader with 367 goals.

The bottom line: With Chicago sports in the doldrums, what's happening along the lake in Evanston should be front-page news. It's truly incredible.