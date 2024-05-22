Shark Tank-style competition gives small businesses chance to grow

A Shark Tank-style competition is giving entrepreneurs from under-resourced neighborhoods the tools to grow their businesses.
The big picture: Woodlawn-based Sunshine Enterprises, which offers business courses, mentorship and funding opportunities, awarded $17,500 to a mobile coffee cart, an Afrocentric clothing store, and a private makeup lessons service in a competition last weekend.
Prizes were $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second and $2,500 for third.
What they're saying: "My fashion journey was inspired by my daughter, because I wanted her to wear African clothing as an infant, but 11 years ago, there weren't many companies offering products like that with the quality I desire," seamstress, Dawning Day Creations founder and second-place winner Lecretia Akines said in her pitch.
Procaffeinated CoffeeHouse owner Taylor King, who won first place, markets her coffee cart to businesses wanting to improve employee morale.
"It's just not fun to be back in the office anymore,"King said. "By hiring a mobile barista, you are naturally bringing joy, great aroma and bringing community, because coffee is a natural catalyst for conversation."