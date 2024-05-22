Shark Tank-style competition gives small businesses chance to grow

A Shark Tank-style competition is giving entrepreneurs from under-resourced neighborhoods the tools to grow their businesses. The big picture: Woodlawn-based Sunshine Enterprises, which offers business courses, mentorship and funding opportunities, awarded $17,500 to a mobile coffee cart, an Afrocentric clothing store, and a private makeup lessons service in a competition last weekend.

Zoom in: The owners of Procaffeinated CoffeeHouse, Dawning Day Creations and Rabecca Ann Artistry all say they started their businesses because they weren't seeing themselves or products for them in the marketplace.

Prizes were $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second and $2,500 for third.

What they're saying: "My fashion journey was inspired by my daughter, because I wanted her to wear African clothing as an infant, but 11 years ago, there weren't many companies offering products like that with the quality I desire," seamstress, Dawning Day Creations founder and second-place winner Lecretia Akines said in her pitch.