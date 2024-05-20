A decade ago, Maxwell Street Market on Desplaines was brimming with vendors and shoppers; officials hope to lure them back with a move back to the original location. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Chicago's famed Maxwell Street Market will return to its old namesake street in University Village for the first time in decades when it opens for the season this Sunday. Why it matters: The most recent market location, along Desplaines Avenue, now hosts the city's landing zone for processing and temporarily housing migrants, making a return to that area problematic.

The market shrank significantly in recent years after COVID closings and new rules sent many vendors to other markets. Officials hope the nostalgic location can reverse the trend.

What they're saying: The market "has been a Chicago tradition for more than a century," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.

"Our hope is that the move back to its original neighborhood will spur memories of the historic Maxwell Street Market, bring back that entrepreneurial spirit, and ensure its longevity for generations to come."

The excitement: While city officials haven't yet finalized the vendor lineup, they plan to feature live music (not just that awesome dude on solo blues guitar) and local eateries including Express Grill, Hashbrowns, Jim's Original Hot Dog, Lalo's and Bar Louie.

Monica would love to see nearby Ghareeb Nawaz get in on the act, too.

The bummer: The market schedule has slowed this year to a monthly pace, with just six dates spring through fall, down from a weekly year-round cadence during its heyday.

If you go: Monthly markets will run May 26 through Oct. 27 on Maxwell Street between South Halsted Street and South Union Avenue, as well as on South Union Avenue between West Rochford Street and West Liberty Street.