Production of the new season of the award-winning television show "The Bear" has taken over Chicago streets.
The big picture: The juggernaut Hulu/FX show featuring a Chicago restaurant has been not only a critical success, but a social media success, too, as selfies with the stars bombard our feeds.
Yes, but: "The Bear" isn't the only show in town.
Here are five other current or upcoming television shows either shot or set in Chicago:
"Dark Matter"
Apple TV+
The sci-fi thriller, shot here over a year ago but released this month, is a bona fide hit.
The main character lives in Logan Square, the villain has a big office overlooking Millennium Park, and there are casual references to neighborhoods and bars, like The Village Tap and Map Room.
"The Chi"
Showtime
The fierce drama about characters trying to survive in Chicago has just been renewed for a seventh season, which should begin shooting this summer with the hope of airing in early 2025.
Season Six (part two) just premiered.
"Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland"
The CW
Wow,a lot is happening in this reality show.
It's not just about a Gen X icon, but also about Billy Corgan's role as president of the National Wrestling Alliance, marriage to his longtime partner and touring with Smashing Pumpkins, all while running a plant-based tea shop on the North Shore.
"Power Book IV: Force"
Starz
The saga of Tommy Egan continues in this spinoff of 50 Cent's "Power." Egan is played by Joseph Sikora, a Chicago native, who stars as a tough drug dealer hellbent on taking over the drug trade.
The show moved its plot from New York to Chicago for this season, and they are shooting around town through July.
"Somebody Somewhere"
HBO Max
The delightful show starring Bridget Everett found its stride in Season Two, making several best-of lists in 2023. The show is set in Kansas, but it's shot in Lockport and parts of Naperville.
Season Three just wrapped shooting and is set to air this fall.