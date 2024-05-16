Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Chicago, attend the first major festival of the summer, sip on 15 different margaritas or rap along with Megan Thee Stallion.

1. 🎸 Mayfest

Known as the first major festival of the summer, Lincoln Park's Mayfest offers live music, local food and art.

Why it matters: The event's proceeds will benefit Ranch Triangle, a nonprofit that supports small businesses, schools and parks in the neighborhood.

What to expect: There will be performances by bands on two stages, a pet parade, an art show and glass blowing classes.

Headliners include Too Hype Crew, Mr. Simpson and Monty Kiddo.

When: 5–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday, noon–9pm Sunday

Address: 1000 W. Armitage Ave.

Free

Head to Pilsen for this three-day festival featuring over 15 kinds of margaritas, live music, Latin food and merchandise from local vendors. Donations accepted

When: 5–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday and Sunday

3. 🐴 Megan Thee Stallion

The Hot Girl Summer Tour arrives in the Windy City for two performances at the United Center. Tickets start at $70

When: 8pm Friday and Sunday

See documentaries, shorts and dramas from Asian American filmmakers including the critically acclaimed "Dìdi," which premiered at Sundance. Non-member tickets start at $13

When: Friday through May 26

5. 😂 D.L. Hughley

The comedian and radio host will take the stage at Improv at Woodfield Mall for six shows. Tickets are $44

When: 7pm and 9:30pm Friday–Sunday

6. 🎵 Aventura