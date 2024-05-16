Chicago weekend events: Mayfest, Margarita Fest, Megan Thee Stallion
This weekend in Chicago, attend the first major festival of the summer, sip on 15 different margaritas or rap along with Megan Thee Stallion.
1. 🎸 Mayfest
Known as the first major festival of the summer, Lincoln Park's Mayfest offers live music, local food and art.
Why it matters: The event's proceeds will benefit Ranch Triangle, a nonprofit that supports small businesses, schools and parks in the neighborhood.
What to expect: There will be performances by bands on two stages, a pet parade, an art show and glass blowing classes.
- Headliners include Too Hype Crew, Mr. Simpson and Monty Kiddo.
When: 5–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday, noon–9pm Sunday
Address: 1000 W. Armitage Ave.
Free
- Head to Pilsen for this three-day festival featuring over 15 kinds of margaritas, live music, Latin food and merchandise from local vendors. Donations accepted
- When: 5–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday and Sunday
3. 🐴 Megan Thee Stallion
- The Hot Girl Summer Tour arrives in the Windy City for two performances at the United Center. Tickets start at $70
- When: 8pm Friday and Sunday
- See documentaries, shorts and dramas from Asian American filmmakers including the critically acclaimed "Dìdi," which premiered at Sundance. Non-member tickets start at $13
- When: Friday through May 26
5. 😂 D.L. Hughley
- The comedian and radio host will take the stage at Improv at Woodfield Mall for six shows. Tickets are $44
- When: 7pm and 9:30pm Friday–Sunday
6. 🎵 Aventura
