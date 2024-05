⛺️ DePaul University canceled its outdoor festival this weekend due to the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment in the quad. The administration says it's adjusting all year-end activities due to the "current campus environment." (ABC7)

📚 A new survey of 2,100 Chicagoans gives CPS a "C" and says kids aren't learning enough in schools. (Sun-Times)

🦠Millions of birds are expected to fly over Illinois tonight as part of the annual spring migration. (NBC 5)