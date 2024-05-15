May 15, 2024 - Food and Drink

Taste test: "New" Rainbow cone flavors not new

headshot
Photo of three ice cream cones

New Cosmic Birthday, Minty City and Orange Dream cone creations at Rainbow Cone. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

You might have heard that Chicago's iconic Original Rainbow Cone has just released new flavors, but that's not quite true.

  • The chain is, however, using existing flavors for new "creations," made with stacked ice cream slices.

Dig in: The new treats include Cosmic Birthday, Minty City, Orange Dream and Chocolate Obsession ($6.29 with tax), layering flavors that include orange, chocolate, birthday cake, mint, Oreo and more.

The verdict: Our favorite was the layered mint and chocolate.

  • Orange tasted like a delicious dreamsicle.
  • Cosmic Birthday recalled childhood parties.
  • Chocolate and Oreo tasted like you'd expect.

Yes, but: None of them beat the strange but incredibly satisfying original Rainbow cone stack of orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry, and chocolate.

Photo of ice cream in a cup
An upside-down Rainbow Cone with all the strange, delicious flavors. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Chicago in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more