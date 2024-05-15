Taste test: "New" Rainbow cone flavors not new
You might have heard that Chicago's iconic Original Rainbow Cone has just released new flavors, but that's not quite true.
- The chain is, however, using existing flavors for new "creations," made with stacked ice cream slices.
Dig in: The new treats include Cosmic Birthday, Minty City, Orange Dream and Chocolate Obsession ($6.29 with tax), layering flavors that include orange, chocolate, birthday cake, mint, Oreo and more.
The verdict: Our favorite was the layered mint and chocolate.
- Orange tasted like a delicious dreamsicle.
- Cosmic Birthday recalled childhood parties.
- Chocolate and Oreo tasted like you'd expect.
Yes, but: None of them beat the strange but incredibly satisfying original Rainbow cone stack of orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry, and chocolate.
