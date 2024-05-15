Taste test: "New" Rainbow cone flavors not new

You might have heard that Chicago's iconic Original Rainbow Cone has just released new flavors, but that's not quite true.

The chain is, however, using existing flavors for new "creations," made with stacked ice cream slices.

Dig in: The new treats include Cosmic Birthday, Minty City, Orange Dream and Chocolate Obsession ($6.29 with tax), layering flavors that include orange, chocolate, birthday cake, mint, Oreo and more.

The verdict: Our favorite was the layered mint and chocolate.

Orange tasted like a delicious dreamsicle.

Cosmic Birthday recalled childhood parties.

Chocolate and Oreo tasted like you'd expect.

Yes, but: None of them beat the strange but incredibly satisfying original Rainbow cone stack of orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry, and chocolate.