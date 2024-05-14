Bally's is ramping up the amenities at its temporary casino after revenues declined in April.
Why it matters: The temporary casino, which opened last fall, is meant to be a peek into how much revenue the permanent casino could bring when it's expected to open in 2026, but so far earnings haven't matched expectations.
The latest: Bally's Chicago reported a month-to-month revenue decline for the first time inApril, bringing in $10.3 million, down from about $11.1 million in March.
In a recent quarterly earnings call, Bally's execs attributed lower revenue to difficult parking downtown and "Chicago's famous winters."
Yes, but: The casino's opening was delayed, and hours weren't expanded until December.
What's next: Even though recent reports raised concerns about funding, Bally's execs said they are on track to open the permanent casino in 2026. They also said on the earnings call they won't have access to the site at the former Tribune printing plant until July.