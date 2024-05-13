2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Bridgeview chicken sandwich

headshot
Photo of a wrap and side of potato chips on a plate.

Bridgeview chicken sandwich from the new Sporty Bird stall at Time Out Market. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Chef Art Smith recently bought a share in Chicago's Major League Rugby team, the Chicago Hounds, and he's launched the new Sporty Bird at Time Out Market to cluck about it.

🍗 Dig in: The food counter features Smith's famous fried chicken — including a Hounds sandwich featuring two fried breasts on ciabatta — and a dish that reflects the suburb of Bridgeview, where the Hounds play at SeatGeek Stadium.

🥪 The bite: The Bridgeview Sandwich ($14.95) wraps chicken, hummus, spicy harissa and pickled onions in homemade taboon bread to create a Middle Eastern treat in the middle of Fulton Market.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Chicago in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more