Bite Club: Bridgeview chicken sandwich

Chef Art Smith recently bought a share in Chicago's Major League Rugby team, the Chicago Hounds, and he's launched the new Sporty Bird at Time Out Market to cluck about it.

🍗 Dig in: The food counter features Smith's famous fried chicken — including a Hounds sandwich featuring two fried breasts on ciabatta — and a dish that reflects the suburb of Bridgeview, where the Hounds play at SeatGeek Stadium.

🥪 The bite: The Bridgeview Sandwich ($14.95) wraps chicken, hummus, spicy harissa and pickled onions in homemade taboon bread to create a Middle Eastern treat in the middle of Fulton Market.