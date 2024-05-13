With so many alders on board, the resolution could provide the critical mass necessary to shift policy on a question the city has grappled with for months.

What they're saying: "You have citizens on the ground asking us for change, the number [of alders] wanting change is growing by the day in the City Council, and issues aren't getting properly addressed," Vasquez told Block Club.

Reality check: Only Mayor Brandon Johnson — who has resisted previous calls to oust Carter — and the Transit Board, to which Johnson appoints most seats, have the power to fire a CTA president.

The other side: "Bus and rail services have been added, ridership is trending upward, crime rates are decreasing, and service is more reliable — all evidence that CTA's recent efforts are working," a CTA spokesperson told Axios on Monday in response to the proposed resolution.

"Judge me on what I do this year, because this is the year where you are going to see everything come back," Carter said during a Transportation Committee meeting earlier this year.

Catch up quick: Carter was appointed to lead the CTA by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015. He remained largely under the radar until the pandemic when ghost buses, dirty trains and smoking riders inspired a commuter backlash.

In recent years Carter failed to show up for City Council transportation committee meetings until compelled, and when he has, he's appeared aloof and disconnected from CTA riders.

Between the lines: Resolution co-signers include staunch Johnson allies including Alds. Maria Hadden, Daniel LaSpata, Jessie Fuentes, Rosanna Rodriguez-Sanchez and Byron Sigcho-Lopez, as well as mayoral critics, Axios has learned.

"But this shouldn't be a political issue, it should be a service issue," co-signer Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) tells Axios. "The fact that so many voices are contributing to the conversation is telling."

The proposed resolution arrives at a time when state lawmakers are considering a new regional transportation governance structure that could strip CTA of some power.

By the numbers: CTA ridership totaled 279 million in 2023, compared with 455 million in 2019.

Ridership rose by 12% from last March to this March. In March, about 5% of buses had a wait time of more than 15 minutes.

What we're watching: The regional transportation system faces a $730 million fiscal cliff when federal pandemic dollars run out in 2026.

What's next: Vasquez says he's not sure when the full council might vote on the measure.