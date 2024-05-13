With so many alders on board, the resolution could provide the critical mass necessary to shift policy on a question the city has grappled with for months.
What they're saying: "You have citizens on the ground asking us for change, the number [of alders] wanting change is growing by the day in the City Council, and issues aren't getting properly addressed," Vasquez told Block Club.
Reality check: Only Mayor Brandon Johnson — who has resisted previous calls to oust Carter — and the Transit Board, to which Johnson appoints most seats, have the power to fire a CTA president.
The other side: "Bus and rail services have been added, ridership is trending upward, crime rates are decreasing, and service is more reliable — all evidence that CTA's recent efforts are working," a CTA spokesperson told Axios on Monday in response to the proposed resolution.
"Judge me on what I do this year, because this is the year where you are going to see everything come back," Carter said during a Transportation Committee meeting earlier this year.
Catch up quick: Carter was appointed to lead the CTA by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015. He remained largely under the radar until the pandemic when ghost buses, dirty trains and smoking riders inspired a commuter backlash.
Between the lines: Resolution co-signers include staunch Johnson allies including Alds. Maria Hadden, Daniel LaSpata, Jessie Fuentes, Rosanna Rodriguez-Sanchez and Byron Sigcho-Lopez, as well as mayoral critics, Axios has learned.
"But this shouldn't be a political issue, it should be a service issue," co-signer Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) tells Axios. "The fact that so many voices are contributing to the conversation is telling."