This week, Live Nation ran a $25 promotion for upcoming shows.

The gimmick was designed to get people in summer seats, acknowledging the rising costs of tickets, especially for big summer concerts.

Friction point: By many accounts, the buying process was laborious at best.

We'll step in. Here are our recommendations for cheap shows to check out this summer:

ğŸŽ¤ Carrie: I'm going full circle. The first concert I went to was New Kids on the Block, and NKOTB, Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff are in Tinley Park in June. Fun … or depressing?

🌭 Monica: I am so bummed that Fitzgerald's American Music Festival, featuring The Jayhawks and Old '97, is already sold out.

So I'll try standing outside the fest's music tent on Roosevelt Road listening to the music from the sidewalk with a Lucky Dog in my hand.

🍗 Justin: This isn't a music show, but a live taping of the YouTube sensation "Hot Ones." Who wouldn't want to watch a celebrity eat really hot wings?