Steve Albini poses for a portrait in his studio in 2014. Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Chicago musician, engineer and indie-rock icon Steve Albini died Wednesday from an apparent heart attack. He was 61. The big picture: Albini has recorded thousands of bands, including national acts like Nirvana, the Pixies and PJ Harvey.

He also led two Chicago indie bands, Big Black and Shellac. The latter was reportedly preparing for a tour.

Albini's Electrical Audio is one of the premier recording studios in Chicago.

What they're saying: "He was one of the nicest, kindest, most generous and giving people we've ever known," Sue Miller, former owner of Lounge Ax, tells Axios. "It's just so hard to believe, and we will miss Steve forever."

"It's a sad day for the world to lose someone who made such an impact," Metro Chicago owner Joe Shanahan tells Axios. "He embraced the indie spirit, and he walked the walk. He was a fan of bands, like no other."

Sound Opinions host and music critic Jim DeRogatis will also remember Albini's impact.

"Steve Albini was a singular force in underground music whose influence reached far beyond that for the last five decades," DeRogatis tells Axios.

"As someone who thought deeply and cared passionately about independent music, he voiced an ethic that many tried — and sometimes failed — to live up to, but which was valid nonetheless. Entire books can and will be written about that."

Context: With all his success, Albini became a crusader for fairness and equity in the music industry, pushing back against major labels and corporations.

Albini famously recorded Nirvana's "In Utero" album, but was only paid for his engineering services rather than taking royalties.

What he said: "The music industry is a parasite," Albini wrote in a keynote speech for a music conference in 2015.

"When I came of age as a conscious musician in the late '70s, early '80s, I wanted to be independent of the existing power structures in the music scene," Albini told WBEZ in 2012. "The whole of my personality was formed in punk rock, which was an abject rejection of capitalism that wasn't based on cooperation and collaboration."

Zoom out: Albini also was a really good poker player, hosting card games at his studio for years.

He was also active in politics and helped produce the charity event "Letters To Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon" at various venues around Christmas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.