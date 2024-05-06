Media companies have had a rough year, laying off staff as the advertising market continues to crater. Zoom in: In addition to the layoffs causing changes, some of our favorite personalities in Chicago have moved jobs.

📺 Television

Paris Schutz left his job as co-anchor of WTTW's "Chicago Tonight" in April, but he quickly picked up a new assignment, covering politics as a reporter for Fox News Chicago.

Schutz will also host a weekly political talk show, taking over for the legendary Mike Flannery who recently retired.

Schutz's departure means "Chicago Tonight" features a solo host, Brandis Friedman.

Yes, but: It also means that longtime Illinois political reporter Amanda Vinicky will step into the Friday "Week in Review" hosting role, which was long made famous by the now-retired Joel Weisman.

📰 Newspapers

Longtime Daily Herald executive editor Jim Baumann stepped down and the paper tapped Lisa Miner to replace him. Miner was most recently the managing editor and has been at the Herald for 40 years.

With Miner at the helm, two of Chicago's three daily newspapers are run by women.

🎙️ Radio

WSCR-FM (The Score) and evening personality Gabe Ramirez have parted ways. Ramirez notably hosted call-in shows on Bears football, which is a huge tradition in Chicago going back to Ed O'Bradovich and Doug Buffone.