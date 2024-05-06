Funkytown co-founder Rich Bloomfield with his 1984 Pale Lager collaboration with Samuel Adams at Sheffield's. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

A crisp, light, craft lager by Funkytown Brewery hits bars this week after the local Black-owned brewery won a contest to collaborate with Samuel Adams. Why it matters: Black brewers and drinkers are underrepresented in the craft brewing market, and the 1984 Pale Lager is aimed, in part, at changing that dynamic.

What they're saying: "We wanted something refreshing and easy to drink to appeal to the underserved market that is not into craft beer," Funkytown CEO and co-founder Rich Bloomfield told Axios during a kickoff party at Sheffield's in Lakeview last week.

The name comes from the year Samuel Adams was founded and the year the three Oak Park-raised Funkytown founders were born.

The intrigue: The beer eschews bitter flavors for a smoother, sessionable, lower-alcohol (5%) experience.

Where to sip: The 1984 Pale Lager will be available through May at select taps in Boston and Chicago including Sheffield's, Bitter Pops and Pilot Project.