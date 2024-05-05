28 mins ago - News

Why we're seeing pink helicopters around Chicago

Photo of a pink helicopters on a plate
Monica's been seeing pink samaras all over Lakeview and Lincoln Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

This spring I've been delighted to see so many maple trees dropping lovely pink samaras (aka maple tree helicopters) instead of the usual green ones.

Why it matters: Facebook friends are reporting the same mysterious change across the city and suburbs, but no one really knows why.

Context: Experts note that some trees — especially red maples — produce pink samaras, but they're not quite sure why so many maples would switch from green to pink this year.

The theory: When I reached out to The Morton Arboretum, Openlands and Chicago Botanic Garden, the best guess came from Openlands senior forestry program manager Tom Ebeling.

  • He conjectures the pink ones could be coming from a silver and red maple hybrid called a Freeman that can produce both green and pink helicopters.
  • And maybe, after this warm dryish winter and spring, "something in the climate is encouraging them to show their pink cards this year."

The request: If you're a tree specialist with further insight, please write to [email protected] and help us out.

