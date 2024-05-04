Cashing in on NAR settlement
You could be eligible to cash in on the NAR settlement.
How it works: Eligibility to file a claim is determined by where homeowners sold, through which MLS, and whether it was within a window dating back to 2014. The guidelines are:
- Sellers in western Illinois counties who listed on MARIS MLS between April 29, 2014 through Feb. 1, 2024;
- Listed on Metro MLS and NorthstarMLS in parts of Wisconsin between March 6, 2015 through Feb. 1, 2024.
By the numbers: A total of $208,500,000 will be distributed to claimants.
What's next: In order to be considered, you must file a form by May 9.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more