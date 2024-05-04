2 hours ago - News

Agent income, mapped

Median annual wage for real estate agents
Data: BLS; Note: Annual wages have been calculated by multiplying the corresponding hourly wage by 2,080 hours; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The median annual wage for Illinois real estate sales agents was $49,430 as of May 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Between the lines: Most observers believe commissions will fall, possibly to 1%-1.5% per agent on each side, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

What we're watching: Agents who can't demonstrate the value they bring clients, or those with less experience, might flounder.

