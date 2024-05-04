Agent income, mapped
The median annual wage for Illinois real estate sales agents was $49,430 as of May 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Between the lines: Most observers believe commissions will fall, possibly to 1%-1.5% per agent on each side, Axios' Emily Peck reports.
What we're watching: Agents who can't demonstrate the value they bring clients, or those with less experience, might flounder.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more