Axios Office Hours returns in May

Photo of two people on stage at a show

Author Kevin Pang and Monica cook dumplings onstage at an Office Hours show this year. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The Axios Office Hours, a live stage show, returns to The Hideout on May 15.

The big picture: Axios Office Hours is a recurring happy hour and interview show, hosted by Axios Chicago reporters Monica Eng, Justin Kaufmann, Carrie Shepherd and Moyo Adelou.

This month, guests include:

Also, trivia, swag and an opportunity to hobnob with Axios reporters and other readers.

Cost: $10.

What's next: Tickets will go on sale next week.

*Proceeds help cover registration fees for the Axios Chicago's 16-inch softball team.

Buy tickets here

