Axios Office Hours returns in May
The Axios Office Hours, a live stage show, returns to The Hideout on May 15.
The big picture: Axios Office Hours is a recurring happy hour and interview show, hosted by Axios Chicago reporters Monica Eng, Justin Kaufmann, Carrie Shepherd and Moyo Adelou.
This month, guests include:
Also, trivia, swag and an opportunity to hobnob with Axios reporters and other readers.
Cost: $10.
What's next: Tickets will go on sale next week.
*Proceeds help cover registration fees for the Axios Chicago's 16-inch softball team.
Buy tickets here
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more