Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Author Kevin Pang and Monica cook dumplings onstage at an Office Hours show this year. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The Axios Office Hours, a live stage show, returns to The Hideout on May 15. The big picture: Axios Office Hours is a recurring happy hour and interview show, hosted by Axios Chicago reporters Monica Eng, Justin Kaufmann, Carrie Shepherd and Moyo Adelou.

This month, guests include:

Sarah Spain: She's covering women's sports on the new Deep Blue Sports Network.

She's covering women's sports on the new Deep Blue Sports Network. Gregory Pratt: He's penned a new book about former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

He's penned a new book about former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Cicada taste test: Learn how to greet and eat cicadas as we discuss and cook them with forager Dave Odd and ecologist Rebecca Fyffe.

Also, trivia, swag and an opportunity to hobnob with Axios reporters and other readers.

Cost: $10.

What's next: Tickets will go on sale next week.

*Proceeds help cover registration fees for the Axios Chicago's 16-inch softball team.

Buy tickets here