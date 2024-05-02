Fleurs De Villes back at 900 N. Michigan
Fleurs De Villes, an immersive exhibition, is bringing May flowers to a Mag Mile mall.
What's happening: The floral celebration returns to the 900 North Michigan shops for the first time since 2019.
- Since then it have toured 23 cities, highlighting over 700 talented florists.
Behind the scenes: Co-owners Karen Marshall and Tina Barkley say their goal is "to build community within the floral industry while showcasing other artists."
If you go: Floral mannequins will be on display mall-wide through Sunday.
