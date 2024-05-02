44 mins ago - Things to Do

Fleurs De Villes back at 900 N. Michigan

Photo of mannequins at a mall covered in flowers

Photo: Moyo Adelou/Axios

Fleurs De Villes, an immersive exhibition, is bringing May flowers to a Mag Mile mall.

What's happening: The floral celebration returns to the 900 North Michigan shops for the first time since 2019.

  • Since then it have toured 23 cities, highlighting over 700 talented florists.

Behind the scenes: Co-owners Karen Marshall and Tina Barkley say their goal is "to build community within the floral industry while showcasing other artists."

Photo of a mannequin with flowers surrounding it
Most Creative: Ritz-Carlton/ Kentucky Derby by FLEUR. Photo: Moyo Adeolu/Axios

If you go: Floral mannequins will be on display mall-wide through Sunday.

avatar

