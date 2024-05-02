Share on email (opens in new window)

Fleurs De Villes, an immersive exhibition, is bringing May flowers to a Mag Mile mall. What's happening: The floral celebration returns to the 900 North Michigan shops for the first time since 2019.

Since then it have toured 23 cities, highlighting over 700 talented florists.

Behind the scenes: Co-owners Karen Marshall and Tina Barkley say their goal is "to build community within the floral industry while showcasing other artists."

This year, the show includes local Chicagoland florists such as Fleur, Honey Street Flowers, The Shy Flower and more.

Most Creative: Ritz-Carlton/ Kentucky Derby by FLEUR. Photo: Moyo Adeolu/Axios

If you go: Floral mannequins will be on display mall-wide through Sunday.

