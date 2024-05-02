Share on email (opens in new window)

We used the force to build up the courage to try blue milk from Kemp's. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

May the fourth be with you on Saturday if you try Kemp's new Star Wars TruMoo Blue Milk, meant to mimic the stuff Luke Skywalker chugs with his aunt and uncle in "Star Wars: A New Hope." Why it matters: Some people may be scared of artificially blue drinks, but we're not.

We tried it, and here's what we thought.

Cheers from Axios Chicago! GIF: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

🫐 Monica: Groovy look, but I'd prefer blueberries over blue dye to get the effect.

🥛 Carrie: If milk tasted like sweet vanilla like this, I would drink real milk more. How about some blue almond milk, eh?

🚀 Justin: Drink anything, I will. Great taste, it was.