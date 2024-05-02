1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Taste test: May the milk be with you

headshot
headshot
headshot
Photo of a glass of blue milk on a table.

We used the force to build up the courage to try blue milk from Kemp's. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

May the fourth be with you on Saturday if you try Kemp's new Star Wars TruMoo Blue Milk, meant to mimic the stuff Luke Skywalker chugs with his aunt and uncle in "Star Wars: A New Hope."

Why it matters: Some people may be scared of artificially blue drinks, but we're not.

  • We tried it, and here's what we thought.
GIF of a toast using three glasses of blue milk
Cheers from Axios Chicago! GIF: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

🫐 Monica: Groovy look, but I'd prefer blueberries over blue dye to get the effect.

🥛 Carrie: If milk tasted like sweet vanilla like this, I would drink real milk more. How about some blue almond milk, eh?

🚀 Justin: Drink anything, I will. Great taste, it was.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more