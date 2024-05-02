Taste test: May the milk be with you
May the fourth be with you on Saturday if you try Kemp's new Star Wars TruMoo Blue Milk, meant to mimic the stuff Luke Skywalker chugs with his aunt and uncle in "Star Wars: A New Hope."
Why it matters: Some people may be scared of artificially blue drinks, but we're not.
- We tried it, and here's what we thought.
🫐 Monica: Groovy look, but I'd prefer blueberries over blue dye to get the effect.
🥛 Carrie: If milk tasted like sweet vanilla like this, I would drink real milk more. How about some blue almond milk, eh?
🚀 Justin: Drink anything, I will. Great taste, it was.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more