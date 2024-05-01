Share on email (opens in new window)

Rendering of The Ave project in Humboldt Park. Renderings courtesy of Gensler and Nia Architects

One of former mayor Lori Lightfoot's big development projects is moving forward. The big picture: The Ave, an Invest South/West winner, has applied for zoning permits as it looks to reshape a huge chunk of Humboldt Park along Chicago Avenue near Central.

The vibe: This four-story, 40-unit mixed-income building would offer retail, residential and commercial space, including a grocery store.

It will also feature "The Stoop" — an outdoor plaza that will house a farmers market and other outdoor activities.

The L-shaped building would be 51 feet tall.

Zoom out: This isn't just an isolated new building. Instead, it would be the first phase of the West Humboldt Park Corridor Plan, which would renovate a 10-block area of the economically distressed West Side neighborhood.

Flashback: In 2019, the Invest South/West initiative identified underinvested neighborhood corridors and used planning department resources to help attract private developers for projects in neighborhoods like Auburn Gresham, South Shore and Humboldt Park.

What's next: The project's timeline hasn't been shared yet.