The big picture: The Ave, an Invest South/West winner, has applied for zoning permits as it looks to reshape a huge chunk of Humboldt Park along Chicago Avenue near Central.
The vibe: This four-story, 40-unit mixed-income building would offer retail, residential and commercial space, including a grocery store.
It will also feature "The Stoop" — an outdoor plaza that will house a farmers market and other outdoor activities.
The L-shaped building would be 51 feet tall.
Zoom out: This isn't just an isolated new building. Instead, it would be the first phase of the West Humboldt Park Corridor Plan, which would renovate a 10-block area of the economically distressed West Side neighborhood.
Flashback: In 2019, the Invest South/West initiative identified underinvested neighborhood corridors and used planning department resources to help attract private developers for projects in neighborhoods like Auburn Gresham, South Shore and Humboldt Park.
What's next: The project's timeline hasn't been shared yet.