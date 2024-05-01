1 hour ago - Real Estate

The Ave development looks to transform West Humboldt Park

headshot
Rendering of a new building at an intersection

Rendering of The Ave project in Humboldt Park. Renderings courtesy of Gensler and Nia Architects

One of former mayor Lori Lightfoot's big development projects is moving forward.

The big picture: The Ave, an Invest South/West winner, has applied for zoning permits as it looks to reshape a huge chunk of Humboldt Park along Chicago Avenue near Central.

Rendering of a new building with a huge mural on the front
Rendering of The Ave project in Humboldt Park. Renderings courtesy of Gensler and Nia Architects

The vibe: This four-story, 40-unit mixed-income building would offer retail, residential and commercial space, including a grocery store.

  • It will also feature "The Stoop" — an outdoor plaza that will house a farmers market and other outdoor activities.
  • The L-shaped building would be 51 feet tall.

Zoom out: This isn't just an isolated new building. Instead, it would be the first phase of the West Humboldt Park Corridor Plan, which would renovate a 10-block area of the economically distressed West Side neighborhood.

Rendering of a man standing on an outdoor deck looking at street
Rendering of The Ave project in Humboldt Park. Renderings courtesy of Gensler and Nia Architects

Flashback: In 2019, the Invest South/West initiative identified underinvested neighborhood corridors and used planning department resources to help attract private developers for projects in neighborhoods like Auburn Gresham, South Shore and Humboldt Park.

What's next: The project's timeline hasn't been shared yet.

Photo of a rendering of a building with a skyline in the distance
Rendering of The Ave project in Humboldt Park. Renderings courtesy of Gensler and Nia Architects
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more