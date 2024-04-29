Share on email (opens in new window)

Sous chef Martin Martinez put the final touches on a platter of nigiri at Casa Madai. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

I have a hidden sushi gem worth seeking out. The spot: Casa Madai, helmed by veteran Mexican American sushi chef Ismael Lucero Lopez, is a new Mexican-inspired omakase spot in a residential corner of Pilsen.

Table omakase menus start at $65 and the place is BYOB.

What to expect: Thoughtfully crafted nigiri, including Akami tuna topped with poblano pepper butter and red snapper garnished with an umeboshi plum puree.

The meal is bookended with rich red miso soup and an amuse bouche featuring juicy hokkaido scallops in a beet mole.

What's next: Madai is offering a six-course (plus dessert) taco omakase with drink pairings and music on May 4 for $125.