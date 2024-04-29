2 hours ago - Culture

Bite Club: Omakase sushi in Pilsen

headshot
Photo of sushi on a plate

Sous chef Martin Martinez put the final touches on a platter of nigiri at Casa Madai. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

I have a hidden sushi gem worth seeking out.

The spot: Casa Madai, helmed by veteran Mexican American sushi chef Ismael Lucero Lopez, is a new Mexican-inspired omakase spot in a residential corner of Pilsen.

  • Table omakase menus start at $65 and the place is BYOB.

What to expect: Thoughtfully crafted nigiri, including Akami tuna topped with poblano pepper butter and red snapper garnished with an umeboshi plum puree.

  • The meal is bookended with rich red miso soup and an amuse bouche featuring juicy hokkaido scallops in a beet mole.

What's next: Madai is offering a six-course (plus dessert) taco omakase with drink pairings and music on May 4 for $125.

Photo of scallops on a grill
Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
