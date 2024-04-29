Bite Club: Omakase sushi in Pilsen
I have a hidden sushi gem worth seeking out.
The spot: Casa Madai, helmed by veteran Mexican American sushi chef Ismael Lucero Lopez, is a new Mexican-inspired omakase spot in a residential corner of Pilsen.
- Table omakase menus start at $65 and the place is BYOB.
What to expect: Thoughtfully crafted nigiri, including Akami tuna topped with poblano pepper butter and red snapper garnished with an umeboshi plum puree.
- The meal is bookended with rich red miso soup and an amuse bouche featuring juicy hokkaido scallops in a beet mole.
What's next: Madai is offering a six-course (plus dessert) taco omakase with drink pairings and music on May 4 for $125.
