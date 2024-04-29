Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Radio Online; Chart: Axios Visuals The March radio ratings weren't kind to WBEZ. The big picture: The Chicago NPR station had a bad month on the charts right before its owner, Chicago Public Media, made headlines over layoffs and other management decisions.

By the numbers: WBEZ dropped to a 2.0 share, ranking 18th place in the market.

In January, it held a 2.7.

A year ago, it was in the top 10.

Three years ago, it was second in the market with a 6.0+ share.

Zoom out: The fall comes as NPR is in crisis. The network has seen ratings decline, and recently faced internal turmoil after a senior editor criticized the direction of their programming.

WBEZ plays hours of NPR programming daily.

Biggest winner: While WBEZ had the biggest drop month over month, WLS-FM had the biggest gain. The classic hits station moved up two spots, good for seventh place in the market.

The fine print: These ratings don't break down precisely when people are tuning in, nor specific listener demographics.

Disclosure: Justin Kaufmann has worked for a number of these stations.