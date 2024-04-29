2 hours ago - Culture

Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club named No. 3 for brunch

breakfast foods

Clockwise pajun pancake, a carnitas skillet and sourdough French toast breakfast sandwich from Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Yelp ranks Chicago's Northwest Side Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club the third-best brunch in the nation, based on online reviews.

Why it matters: The honor demonstrates the power of outstanding food to draw folks to even sleepy neighborhoods like North Park.

Dig in: We loved the creamy bread pudding pancakes, carnitas skillet, sourdough French toast sandwich, Korean pajun pancake and breakfast tacos from chef Manny Mejia, formerly of M. Henry and Jin Ju.

The rub: Neither Bryn Mawr location takes reservations. Arrive early.

dining room at a restaurant
The dining room at Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club in North Park was quiet before 8am on Sunday, but that could change with their new No. 3 ranking. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
