Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club named No. 3 for brunch
Yelp ranks Chicago's Northwest Side Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club the third-best brunch in the nation, based on online reviews.
Why it matters: The honor demonstrates the power of outstanding food to draw folks to even sleepy neighborhoods like North Park.
Dig in: We loved the creamy bread pudding pancakes, carnitas skillet, sourdough French toast sandwich, Korean pajun pancake and breakfast tacos from chef Manny Mejia, formerly of M. Henry and Jin Ju.
The rub: Neither Bryn Mawr location takes reservations. Arrive early.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more