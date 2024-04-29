Yelp ranks Chicago's Northwest Side Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club the third-best brunch in the nation, based on online reviews.

No other local spot made the top 100 list released Monday.

Why it matters: The honor demonstrates the power of outstanding food to draw folks to even sleepy neighborhoods like North Park.

Dig in: We loved the creamy bread pudding pancakes, carnitas skillet, sourdough French toast sandwich, Korean pajun pancake and breakfast tacos from chef Manny Mejia, formerly of M. Henry and Jin Ju.

The rub: Neither Bryn Mawr location takes reservations. Arrive early.