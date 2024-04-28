Photo of the day: 🦋 6-foot butterflies

A surefire way to know spring is here and summer is right around the corner?

Butterflies!

Yes, but: What's better than butterflies? Six-foot butterfly sculptures.

This week, the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park launched the new "Flight of the Butterflies" exhibit, which features various sculptures around the museum grounds.

What's next: Expect to see more butterfly sculptures this summer, including on Michigan Avenue.