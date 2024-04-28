Apr 28, 2024 - Things to Do

Photo of the day: 🦋 6-foot butterflies

Photo of a butterfly sculpture

A new sculpture on display at the Nature Museum in Lincoln Park. Photo courtesy of the Nature Museum

A surefire way to know spring is here and summer is right around the corner?

  • Butterflies!

Yes, but: What's better than butterflies? Six-foot butterfly sculptures.

This week, the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park launched the new "Flight of the Butterflies" exhibit, which features various sculptures around the museum grounds.

What's next: Expect to see more butterfly sculptures this summer, including on Michigan Avenue.

Chicagopostcard

