Edgewater launches plan to protect its trees

Volunteer tree surveyors Stuart Shea, Julia Sportalari and Edgewater Historical Society president John Holden documenting trees on the 1400 block of Elmdale. Photo: Courtesy of John Holden

Edgewater residents recently catalogued more than 2,000 local heritage trees for an exhibit that opens Friday in honor of Arbor Day. Why it matters: They hope to slow controversial city removals of these 50+-year-old trees at a time when our canopy is shrinking.

What they're saying: Organizer John Holden tells Axios the group is "working with academics from DePaul and Loyola universities to interpret the data and document how much economic and environmental benefit they bring to the community."

If you go: The exhibit opens at 5pm at Edgewater Historical Society.