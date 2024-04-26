Quit fixating on Caleb Williams' fingernails: He's perfect for Chicago

Caleb Williams celebrates with fans after being selected first overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images​​

The Chicago Bears drafted USC superstar quarterback and Gen Z trendsetter Caleb Williams this week. But some analysts seem more transfixed by his painted nails than his prowess. Why it matters: The 22-year-old sensation is poised to usher in a new era of Chicago sports, bringing fresh energy and swagger to counter the stale, macho clichés of the past.

State of play: When Williams was selected on Thursday night, he excitedly walked to the stage and let out a primal scream, immediately re-energizing Bears football.

Williams then broke the record on Fanatics for draft night merchandise sales by any draft pick ever, including Caitlin Clark.

Yes, but: Afterward, rather than opine about his play on the field, ABC analysts dogged Williams for his personality off of it.

He's different, they said. And that might not sit well with fans.

Context: Williams has been questioned on social media and by analysts throughout the draft process for painting his nails, wearing a skirt in GQ and crying in his mother's arms after losing a big game.

This led one football GM to reportedly say, "it's like if Prince played quarterback."

Hot take: So what?

Who doesn't love Prince?

Zoom in: ABC analyst Desmond Howard warned Williams on Thursday night that Chicago is a tough media market, so he better work on his maturity.

But the suggestion that Williams needs to dilute himself to appeal to Chicago fans is absurd.

Paging Dennis Rodman.

The bottom line: Caleb Williams is a massive personality with the potential to be a global Gen Z superstar in the NFL, regardless of his nail color.