Quit fixating on Caleb Williams' fingernails: He's perfect for Chicago

The Chicago Bears drafted USC superstar quarterback and Gen Z trendsetter Caleb Williams this week. But some analysts seem more transfixed by his painted nails than his prowess.
Why it matters: The 22-year-old sensation is poised to usher in a new era of Chicago sports, bringing fresh energy and swagger to counter the stale, macho clichés of the past.
State of play: When Williams was selected on Thursday night, he excitedly walked to the stage and let out a primal scream, immediately re-energizing Bears football.
Yes, but: Afterward, rather than opine about his play on the field, ABC analysts dogged Williams for his personality off of it.
- He's different, they said. And that might not sit well with fans.
Context: Williams has been questioned on social media and by analysts throughout the draft process for painting his nails, wearing a skirt in GQ and crying in his mother's arms after losing a big game.
- This led one football GM to reportedly say, "it's like if Prince played quarterback."
Hot take: So what?
Zoom in: ABC analyst Desmond Howard warned Williams on Thursday night that Chicago is a tough media market, so he better work on his maturity.
- But the suggestion that Williams needs to dilute himself to appeal to Chicago fans is absurd.
- Paging Dennis Rodman.
The bottom line: Caleb Williams is a massive personality with the potential to be a global Gen Z superstar in the NFL, regardless of his nail color.
- Chicago fans are here for it. It's a shame that analysts aren't.