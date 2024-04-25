More than 3 million Illinois adults still have a landline
One-third of Illinois residents still have a landline phone.
The big picture: A new study from the research firm Chamber of Commerce shows which states have been slowest to ditch their landlines to go all mobile.
By the numbers: More than 3 million people in Illinois still have landlines, which is the same number of people nationwide who have no phone at all.
- 70% of American adults rely solely on their cellphone.
- 40% of adults were landline-only in 2002; that number is now down to 1%.
