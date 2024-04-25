This weekend in Chicago, attend the biggest comic convention in town, see Madison Beer in concert or check out a pickle-themed festival.
1. 🦸♂️ Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo
Grab your costume and autograph book;C2E2 is in town for the 15th year.
The intrigue: This year's expo is headlined by Josh Brolin ("Dune," "Avengers: Endgame") and includes appearances by Chad Michael Murray ("Agent Carter"), Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kingdom Hearts") and iconic voice actor Tara Strong.
What to expect: The show will include hundreds of vendors, artists and authors, as well as cosplay contests and a K-pop showcase.
By the numbers: Last year's conference attracted more than 95,000 visitors and organizers project this year's to generate $39 million for the city.