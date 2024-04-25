Apr 25, 2024 - Things to Do

Chicago weekend events: C2E2, Pickle Fest, Madison Beer

headshot
Cosplayers dressed as "Mario Kart" characters attend C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

Cosplayers at C2E2 2020. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

This weekend in Chicago, attend the biggest comic convention in town, see Madison Beer in concert or check out a pickle-themed festival.

1. 🦸‍♂️ Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo

Grab your costume and autograph book; C2E2 is in town for the 15th year.

The intrigue: This year's expo is headlined by Josh Brolin ("Dune," "Avengers: Endgame") and includes appearances by Chad Michael Murray ("Agent Carter"), Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kingdom Hearts") and iconic voice actor Tara Strong.

What to expect: The show will include hundreds of vendors, artists and authors, as well as cosplay contests and a K-pop showcase.

By the numbers: Last year's conference attracted more than 95,000 visitors and organizers project this year's to generate $39 million for the city.

When: 10am–7pm Friday, Saturday; 10am–5pm Sunday

Location: McCormick Place; South Building

Tickets start at $70

2. 🎁 One of a Kind Show

  • Get ahead on shopping for Mother's and Father's Day, graduations, weddings and baby showers at this makers market featuring over 350 vendors. Tickets start at $15
  • When: 10–7pm Friday and Saturday; 10am–5pm Sunday
  • Location: The Mart; 7th floor

3. 🎵 Madison Beer

4. 🥒 Pickle Fest

  • Enjoy this pickle-themed festival with live music, giveaways and pickle back shots from 11am–8pm Saturday at Old Crow in Wrigleyville. Tickets start at $13

5. 🎤 Mike Birbiglia

6. 😂 Fred Armisen

  • The "Saturday Night Live" veteran and founder of Trenchmouth is bringing music and comedy to The Vic 8pm Saturday.
  • Fun fact: Azita, Armisen's opening act, is signed to Drag City Records.
