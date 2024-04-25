Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in Chicago, attend the biggest comic convention in town, see Madison Beer in concert or check out a pickle-themed festival.

1. 🦸‍♂️ Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo

Grab your costume and autograph book; C2E2 is in town for the 15th year.

The intrigue: This year's expo is headlined by Josh Brolin ("Dune," "Avengers: Endgame") and includes appearances by Chad Michael Murray ("Agent Carter"), Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kingdom Hearts") and iconic voice actor Tara Strong.

What to expect: The show will include hundreds of vendors, artists and authors, as well as cosplay contests and a K-pop showcase.

By the numbers: Last year's conference attracted more than 95,000 visitors and organizers project this year's to generate $39 million for the city.

When: 10am–7pm Friday, Saturday; 10am–5pm Sunday

Location: McCormick Place; South Building

Tickets start at $70

Get ahead on shopping for Mother's and Father's Day, graduations, weddings and baby showers at this makers market featuring over 350 vendors. Tickets start at $15

When: 10–7pm Friday and Saturday; 10am–5pm Sunday

10–7pm Friday and Saturday; 10am–5pm Sunday Location: The Mart; 7th floor

3. 🎵 Madison Beer

The Grammy-nominated pop star will perform 8pm Friday at the Riviera Theatre with Charlotte Lawrence and Ellise. Tickets start at $85

Enjoy this pickle-themed festival with live music, giveaways and pickle back shots from 11am–8pm Saturday at Old Crow in Wrigleyville. Tickets start at $13

5. 🎤 Mike Birbiglia

Birbiglia, who is the subject of a recent documentary on Peacock, is performing three shows at the Chicago Theatre. Seats are still available for his third show at 8:30pm Saturday. Tickets start at $49

6. 😂 Fred Armisen